As an initial step in a number of upcoming initiatives to alert people to its work, ICSA: The Governance Institute held a luncheon attended by Helen Spiegel, legal counsel at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, and institute representatives Simon Osborne and John Heaton.

Spiegel addressed the local regulatory environment in relation to corporate governance at the luncheon at the George Town Yacht Club on 20 July. Osborne, the institute’s CEO, and Heaton, president of the UK, Republic of Ireland and Associated Territories branch of ICSA, who were both visiting from London, spoke about the road ahead for the institute.

The ICSA, which stands for the Institute for Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, was formed in Cayman in 1999/2000, but has been dormant since 2004’s Hurricane Ivan.