Blake Ducharme and Black Gold Investments have filed suit against Sandra Hill and her website Cayman Marl Road, calling for a permanent injunction against publication of a libellous article.

A writ of summons stamped 22 July claims unspecified damages for a 13 July post by Cayman Marl Road in relation to a story on firearms and customs duty offences.

“The emergence of another case of alleged preferential treatment has people in the community questioning the unequal application of justice in the Cayman Islands,” a related Facebook post by Marl Road read.

While the Facebook post remained online, as of Wednesday, the article no longer appeared on the Cayman Marl Road website, with the original link leading to a redirect page that read ‘Page not found’. However, the article reappeared on the website on Thursday.

Following the announcement of Ducharme’s lawsuit, Marl Road published to Facebook on 25 July that the article would not be coming down and that Hill was prepared to go to jail.

“BREAKING NEWS: Millionaire Blake Ducharme sues CMR to take down story about firearm and customs duty questions and possible government corruption,” the post stated.

The post called Ducharme’s suit an effort to silence the media.