The next time that you see 16-year-old Aaron Jarvis, he will be starting a new career path at the Leadbetter Junior Golf Academy and completing his final two years of high school at The Crenshaw School near Orlando, Florida.

Starting August, he will have the opportunity to compete against quality players from across the United States and the World, and to obtain a golf scholarship to a Division 1 university.

But for now, he is basking in his recent success at back-to-back tournaments, having placed third at the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships at Albany, Bahamas, and 10th at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships on the Blue Monster Course in Doral, Florida.

“It’s my first year playing in the Boys 16‑18 Category in both tournaments, and to finish Top 5 and Top 10 in the tournaments feels amazing. I did pretty well on two of the courses, being at Professional Golfers’ Association level, and just happy with the way it all turned out. I am looking forward to working with the best Pro golfers at Leadbetter Junior Golf Academy,” Jarvis said.

He is taking the first steps in his goal to become a professional golfer by practising hard and playing in tournaments, and aiming to shoot under par with the assistance of professional coaching.