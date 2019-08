Police said a man suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after a Wave Runner he was riding exploded.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30am in the canal off Prospect Drive.

Police said no fire was caused as a result of the explosion.

Police, fire officers, and emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital via ambulance, treated for minor injuries, and subsequently discharged.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, police said.