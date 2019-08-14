Airport runway upgrades rescheduled for evenings

Runway upgrades at Owen Roberts International Airport have been rescheduled to take place outside of normal operating hours, the Cayman Islands Airports Authority announced Wednesday.

Renovations had originally been scheduled to take place over eight Tuesdays in September and October, requiring runway closures on those days.

The runway upgrades will no longer require closures, however, and will take place in the evening, according to the CIAA. A new start date has not been announced.

Runway works will include milling and repaving of the existing surface, and an extension to the west.

Other airport works will include filling ponds in the airfield perimeter, establishing an airfield perimeter road and expanding the aircraft parking ramp to the east. These works will continue as planned, and are expected to have minimal effect on arrivals and departures, according to CIAA.

“We are very grateful for the travelling public’s ongoing cooperation as we work to improve the infrastructure at ORIA, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these changes to the airfield upgrade project timeline may cause,” CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said in a press release.