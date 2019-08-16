Cyclist mugs woman on West Bay street

A woman was robbed while walking along Mount Pleasant Road in West Bay on Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of the robbery near Vibe Lane shortly after 10pm.

The woman had been walking when she was approached from behind by a man on a bicycle, who attempted to take her phone from her. She was able to keep hold of the phone, but the robber grabbed a chain from her neck and rode off on the bicycle in the direction of Meadow Avenue.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as being between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, of light complexion, and was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, long black pants and a red hat which covered his face. He was riding a black bicycle.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at or shortly after 10pm who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999.