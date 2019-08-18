Police, NRA clean up waterfront in George Town

Following reports of attempts by individuals trying to sell drugs and rent chairs along the waterfront in George Town, police and National Roads Authority, with a landscaping company, cleaned up the area earlier this month.

In a press release, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said members of the public had alerted Auxiliary Constable Fabian O’Connor to the illegal activities, which police said had contributed to the area, across from Bodden Road, being in an “unkempt state”.

O’Connor then contacted the NRA and the owner of the landscaping company, who helped officers clear vegetation and debris from the area, giving it a more open appearance and “reducing the seclusion that allowed anti-social activities to take place there”.