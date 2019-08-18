Racers complete second leg of Stroke and Stride

The second act of the Stroke and Stride series took place on Wednesday, 14 Aug., with a bumper crop of participants racing in the water and on land. The swim distance was increased to 600 meters for the second leg, but the run distance stayed at the same distance of two miles.

“It was another exciting event. We had a great turnout again,” said race director Johann Prisnloo. “From an organisational perspective, everything went really smoothly and really well.”

The event, which takes place at Sunset House, will conclude with the third leg on Wednesday, 21 Aug.

Marius Acker and Jason Trautman are tied for the lead in the men’s race, and Kyra Rabess has a strong hold on the pole position in the women’s bracket.

Special Needs Foundation Cayman is the leading men’s team in the competition, while Ogier Team 1 Bug n’ Jack lead the female teams.

The race distance will increase to a 800-metre swim in the final leg, and Prinsloo said Thursday that the stronger swimmers will have a bit of an advantage over the last two legs of the competition.

“You start seeing the impact of the longer swim,” he said. “By nature of the increased distance, you have an opportunity to pull away from your competition if you’re a stronger swimmer.”

Trautman was the fastest male in the second leg, completing the race in 21:19.4.

Rabess repeated her feat as the fastest woman with a time of 24:09.09.