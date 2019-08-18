Eclipze seeks volunteers for charity Cut-A-Thon

As it prepares for its annual breast cancer awareness Cut-A-Thon, Eclipze Hair Design and Day Spa is seeking volunteers to help out.

The event takes place on Sunday, 20 Oct., during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organisers are inviting salon and spa professionals from other companies to participate, as well as people to step forward to have at least 12 inches cut off their hair. Donated hair will be sent to Locks of Love to make wigs for children who have lost their hair.

The haircut volunteers are trying to raise at a minimum of $1,000 towards their cuts, organisers said in a press release, “so members of the public are asked to sponsor them to help them reach this goal”.

This will be the 19th time that Camana Bay-based Eclipze holds the Cut-A-Thon.

Funds will go to the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Breast Cancer Awareness Fund to help in providing education on early detection and mammograms for men and women who are otherwise unable to afford them.

“It is a great feeling to know that you could be helping to save someone’s life,” Darla Dilbert said in the release.

For more information, email [email protected] or call Anneka or Darla at 945-1188 or 916-7274.