Police to reconstruct fatal boat accident

The Royal Cayman Islands Police is bringing a marine accident reconstruction investigator from overseas to help with the probe into the fatal boat crash on Sunday, 11 Aug., in which two men were killed and a woman seriously injured.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne told reporters on Saturday that the investigation is being managed by the CID and the Joint Marine Unit.

“We are taking in an off-island marine construction accident investigator to assist us with the investigations and that really is going to take some time,” Byrne said.

Former police officer and football referee Emmanuel Brown, 49, from Cayman, and British man John Turner, 70, died after the single-engine 24‑foot Hurricane Deck boat they were in was involved in a collision with charter boat Pepper Jelly just before 10am on 11 Aug.

Emergency services found Turner unresponsive on board the boat. Brown had been knocked overboard and search and rescue crews recovered his body the following day around noon.

The third person on board the boat on which Brown and Turner were in that night remains in hospital. Commissioner Byrne said the injured woman is still “in a very serious condition”, adding that an RCIPS family liaison officer had been appointed to assist her family.

Three people on board the Pepper Jelly were not injured in the accident.

Their boat capsized in the collision but all three swam to shore.