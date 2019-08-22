CONCACAF U-17 girls: Cayman explodes to 8‑1 win over Dominica

Call it an eight-goal eruption.

Cayman’s national team rode a tidal wave of scoring Wednesday night to take an 8‑1 victory over Dominica in the first game of their qualifying bracket for the CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championships.

Forward Molly Kehoe did much of the heavy lifting, scoring four times for Cayman in the win. She scored the game’s first goal in the first half and scored three times in rapid succession in the second half.

“She’s a goal-scoring machine,” said captain Artemis Deslandes-Hydes.

The first half was a tight affair, with Kehoe’s lone goal separating the teams.

Midfielder Alexia Bromfield gave Cayman a 2‑0 lead by heading home a rebound in the 56th minute, but Dominica answered just two minutes later with a breakaway goal by Britney Denis.

And that is when the Kehoe show began.

Kehoe scored from close range to make it a 3‑1 game, and then she tapped a dribbler past a charging goalie to make it a 4‑1 game in the 62nd minute. Kehoe scored again moments later when she stole a pass, dribbled through the middle of the field and whipped a shot into the lower corner.

“I guess I just had the adrenaline in me and I just kept going,” said Kehoe.

“She’s unbelievable, isn’t she?” added assistant coach Noel Kane. “She’s a special talent. I can’t really say anything more than that. She’s really good and it was an excellent performance for her.

Shayna Windsor scored twice and Shuwayne Fyne added a goal for Cayman.

Martinique beat Antigua and Barbuda by a 4‑2 score in the earlier game at Truman Bodden Sports Complex. Cayman will play Martinique on Friday and Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday night.

Cayman took a victory in the recent Caribbean Football Union’s Girls’ Under-14 Challenge Series, and a few of the girls on that team – including Bromfield – were a part of the win on Wednesday.

“We’re not getting carried away with ourselves,” said Kane after the one-sided rout.

“We still have two games to play. It’s going to be a tough group, but as with the Under 14’s, it could come down to goal difference. Every goal you score is very important.”

Kane said that the first half was a little closer than he would have liked, and he said Cayman easily could have scored another two or three goals. The coaching staff told the team at half-time to just keep doing what they are doing and that eventually their fitness level would carry the day for them.

Deslandes-Hydes said the team excelled in staying together and keeping possession of the ball.

“We came out really confident, wanting to win,” she said. “And eight goals really encouraged us to do better [in] our next game and to push ourselves to do even better next time.”

“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing,” added Kane. “This team has trained. For the last eight months, they’ve put the effort in. So what you’re seeing is the fruits of their labour.”