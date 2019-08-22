Letter: Sailing club needs sponsorship

The Cayman Islands have a young and strong Optimist Sailing Team. They are successfully competing Internationally, flying the flag for the Cayman Islands.

Please could a very kind person or company help them with sponsorship? It would be so much appreciated. They really are a splendid group of young people who are trained at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, and they are a credit to the island.

Thank you for reading this letter. If you know anyone who can help, please contact Raph at the sailing club.

Chris Reed