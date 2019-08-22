Letter: Beware — You might be giving a 32% tip

Have you noticed that at most restaurants, etc., when you pay using a credit card an automatic 15% gratuity is added to your bill? Then, when the credit card slip is brought back to you to be signed, there is a line for a tip on the amount that already includes the gratuity. If you then tip 15%, you tipped over 32%.

When I have queried this with managers, I usually get the answer that it is the banks that design the credit card slips. One even argued that there was a difference between a gratuity and a tip, because a gratuity is compulsory and a tip is voluntary. In my dictionary, a tip can be defined as a gratuity and a gratuity as a tip.

Now, having paid a 15% gratuity on my bill, I write “Already included” on my credit card slip in the space for a tip.

George Tustin