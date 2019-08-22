I am a long-time, long-term visitor to Grand Cayman, where my wife and I spend about six weeks each year.

Noting the problem of sargassum on the beaches, I’d be happy to spend a couple of days cleaning up, and giving back to the island which has given us so much.

Has anyone ever thought of a small programme utilising tourist volunteer services?

Perhaps it’s not an option for the one-week visitor, but I am sure there would be a number of people such as I who would be happy to contribute.

If something like this already exists, I’d love to learn about it.

Ron Southerland