Cayman’s cricketers struggle in World Cup qualifier

Cayman’s slim hopes of progressing to the next stage of the Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers were snuffed out with four straight defeats against tough competition in Bermuda.

The Caymanian side were thrashed by Canada on the opening day of the tournament Sunday. They ran the USA close in a rain-impacted match on Monday, but went down to Bermuda on Wednesday and were soundly beaten by the Canadians again on Thursday.

Those results make it mathematically impossible for them to make the top two in the four-team tournament with two games remaining. Canada, unbeaten in the tournament so far, look certain qualifiers, while Bermuda and the USA are duking it out for the final spot. The top two go on to compete against the likes of Ireland and Zimbabwe in the final elimination qualifier in Dubai in November, ahead of the World Cup in Australia next year.

Cayman were always likely to struggle in this tournament against teams with professional players in their ranks.

Despite some good individual performances, they were unable to make much of an impact.

Sunday: Canada beat Cayman by 84 runs

Ravinderpal Singh struck a breathtaking century in just 48 balls, smashing 10 sixes as he led Canada to an imposing total of 196/6 in their 20 overs.

Gregory Strydom struck 49 from 34 balls to lead Cayman’s reply, but the massive target always looked unreachable and Cayman ultimately fell well short on 112/7.

Monday: USA beat Cayman by ten runs

Cayman struggled to a low total of 68 for 8 in their 20 overs in difficult conditions on a wet day in Bermuda. The USA also struggled as rain impacted the game. They were eventually awarded a 10‑run win on the basis of their superior run rate.

Wednesday: Bermuda beat Cayman by six wickets

Chad Hauptfleisch struck a brisk 42 as Cayman got off to a smooth start, reaching 85 for one before the wheels came off. They were pegged back to 116 for nine from their 20 overs. Bermuda knocked off the target with more than four overs to spare.

Thursday: Canada beat Cayman by eight wickets

The impressive Canadians put Cayman to the sword once again on Thursday, restricting them to 91 for 7 in their 20 overs. Navneet Singh Dhaliwal hit an unbeaten half-century as Canada reached the target with more than eight overs in hand.