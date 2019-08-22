Pedestrian tunnel flooding linked to faulty pumps

Drainage problems are making a new tunnel under the Esterley Tibbetts Highway difficult to use for pedestrians.

Dart built the underpass between the Cayman Islands National Gallery and the Cayman International School as part of its upgrades to the road network around

But the tunnel has been flooded on multiple occasions. Anyone passing under the highway this week would have found themselves knee-deep in water.

In a statement in response to questions from the Cayman Compass, Dart attributed the flooding to problems with its sump pumps. A spokesperson said they were working on a solution.

“Soil runoff from recent works in the area resulted in unintended damage to the sump pumps which normally turn on automatically to pump rainwater to a nearby deepwell. Replacement pumps are on order and should be installed within the next four weeks,” she said.

She said the problem was linked to excessive rainwater over the last few weeks, which the pumps were intended to remedy. She said it was not linked to the low-lying level of the pedestrian walkway.

She added that the aim of the tunnel was to enhance the walkability of Camana Bay and the surrounding areas and provide safe pedestrian connectivity between the town centre, amenities to the east of the highway and any developments to the west, such as the Cayman Islands National Gallery.