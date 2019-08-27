The government announced Tuesday that an official funeral will be held for the late John McLean Sr., who passed away over the weekend.

This will be the second official funeral within a month, following the service for Cayman’s first governor, Athelstan Charles Long, on 14 Aug.

McLean, 69, spent 24 years as the East End member of the Legislative Assembly. He served three four-year terms as an Executive Council member, overseeing agriculture, communications and works. This position is equivalent to what is known today as a Cabinet minister.

As well as an official funeral that will be organised by the Protocol Office, the community is also invited to participate today (Wednesday) in a candlelight service and motorcade being organised by McLean’s family.

The motorcade, which begins at 6pm, will set out from his birthplace – 2714 Seaview Road in East End – and proceed to Sunnyfield Road, onto the Queens Highway and then back down John McLean Drive, which is named after the former legislator, to East End Heritage Field. The candlelight service in celebration of his life will begin at 7pm at Heritage Field.

In honour of McLean, the Union and Cayman Islands flags flew at half-staff on all government buildings on Monday.

In a press release, the government stated that flags will fly at half-staff again for two days preceding his funeral, the date of which has not been announced.