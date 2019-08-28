Ticket sales for Nations League begin Thursday

Truman Bodden Sports Complex will be the host of two CONCACAF Nations Leagues football games in September, and tickets will go on sale for both those games on Thursday.

Cayman and Barbados – competing in Group A of League C – will meet at Truman Bodden Sports Complex on 8 Sept., and Canada will square off against Cuba in the same stadium on 10 Sept.

Tickets for both games will be available through www.eventpro.ky from Thursday.

The winner of Cayman’s group – which also includes Barbados, Saint Martin and the US Virgin Islands – will earn a promotion to League B for the next edition of the Nations Cup.

Cayman will play its first Nations League road game on 5 Sept. against the US Virgin Islands. Later in the campaign, Cayman will play host to Saint Martin on 15 Oct. and the US Virgin Islands on 16 Nov.

The United States and Cuba will play at Truman Bodden Sports Complex on 19 Nov.