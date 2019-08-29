Miss World Cayman motorcade to set out on Saturday

The Miss World Cayman Islands motorcade will take place on Saturday, 31 Aug.

The motorcade will set off at 9am from Andy’s Rent-A-Car, off Roberts Drive in George Town, and travel to East End via Shamrock Road, then onto North Side, and return to George Town via Frank Sound Road and Shamrock Road.

The procession will make a stop for lunch at Lucky Slice on South Church Street, before proceeding to West Bay via West Bay Road. They will then return to Andy’s by 5pm.

Police are advising motorists to exercise caution and to expect slight delays if travelling behind the motorcade.