Theological centre offers wellness book

A book written by Indian cancer survivor and theologian Ken Gnanakan has been reprinted in Cayman by the Theological Leadership Training Centre.

The centre has reprinted 1,000 copies of ‘Wellness and Wellbeing’, with the help of a $1,500 grant from the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who authorised the grant, was presented with a copy of the book when its local release took place during a worship service at the Victory Tabernacle, Church of God of Prophecy earlier this month.

The book explores approaches to treating cancer and other conditions and illnesses in a holistic manner.

P.J. Lawrence, director of the theological centre said the book was in demand after author Gnanakan, 75, delivered a seminar during his visit to the Cayman Islands to deliver a graduation address for the theological leadership programme.

Lawrence said they were given permission and copyright waiver by the author to reprint his book. He said Gnanakan has authored more than a dozen books published by the Theological Book Trust.

“His approach to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, human well being and the whole of creation is holistic,” said Lawrence.