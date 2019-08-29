Defibrillator donated to boxers

The Cayman Heart Fund has donated a defibrillator to the Cayman Islands Boxing Association.

The association received a HeartSine 360P AED unit from the Cayman Heart Fund last week.

Tristan Wesenhagen, the boxing association’s vice president, said in a press release, “CIBA is delighted with the CHF’s donation, which allows them to further prioritise the health and safety of their members and the public generally. Our youth programmes have grown rapidly, and now the Truman Bodden Sports Complex has two AEDs at its disposal.”

Cayman Heart Fund plans to hold a health-focussed day, called Know Your Numbers, with the association at the end of October. Members of the public will be invited to the boxing gym for the family event which will include free health screenings and providing information to raise awareness and have fun at the same time.

Maureen Cubbon, a Cayman Heart Fund board member, said, “We are pleased to be partnering with CIBA to offer a fun-filled, health-focused day for the community. Knowing your numbers is crucial to overall wellness and the Cayman Heart Fund happily supports this through our many free community health screening events throughout the year.”

Dr. Bella Beraha, vice president of the Cayman Heart Fund, said, “The boxing association does admirable work with our youth, and we are pleased we can assist them in providing a safe environment where people can exercise.”