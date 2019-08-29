The Department of Counselling Services is marking ‘Recovery Month’, this September, with several awareness-raising activities and events.

“The annual observance is an important part of the department’s outreach work with people recovering from mental health and substance use disorders, their families and the broader community,” DCS Director Judith Seymour said.

“We have a clear mandate to help support families and individuals actively battling these issues. Along with therapies available at our community-based clinic, The Counselling Centre, and Caribbean Haven Residential Centre, we are using a joined up strategy for targeting recovery by providing a series of educational opportunities throughout September.”

“Recovery is a long and often difficult undertaking which requires understanding and support, not only by health professionals but also by the community, so as not to stigmatise and further isolate those who have chosen to try and overcome their challenges,” Seymour said.

As well as a series of Table Talk recovery roundtable sessions with local radio stations, department representatives will also be hosting community workshops in West Bay, George Town and East End. Further, a free Family Fun Day will be held at the Turtle Centre at the close of Recovery Month.

“Mental health and substance use disorders are global concerns that we take seriously on a local level,” Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said.

“These are equal opportunity diseases found in all strata of our community. Their detrimental effects on families and individuals are such that we ignore addiction and mental health challenges and their ramifications at our peril.”

Nancy Barnard, acting chief officer for the Ministry of Health, said, “The more people who learn about mental health and substance use disorders the better. I encourage teenagers and adults to tune in and call into the shows that will be discussing these issues. Attending workshops will also really help knowledge about recovery and the services available on our islands.”

For more information about upcoming activities, call DCS at 949‑8789 or visit www.dcs.gov.ky.