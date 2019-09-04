Final push to verify cruise port petition signatures

With fewer than 150 signatures remaining to be verified for the cruise port referendum, the Elections Office indicated Wednesday that it is gearing up for a final effort to verify them all.

Elections Office staff have been going door-to-door to verify the more than 5,000 signatures attached to the petition, and they have been revisiting homes lately to try to verify the outstanding signatures.

The Cruise Port Referendum Cayman campaign submitted 5,795 signatures for verification, but only 5,292, representing 25% of the electorate, are needed to trigger a voter referendum. The Elections Office has verified 97.3% of the necessary signatures – 5,150 of them.

“The remaining few individuals are certainly the most difficult to reach,” said Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell in a prepared statement.

“This is why we are increasing our efforts to contact those who have not yet verified their signature. I strongly encourage petitioners who have not verified their signatures to contact our offices. With the support of the remaining petitioners, we anticipate being to wrap up verification in the coming days.”

The Elections Office suggests anyone who has missed the door-to-door checks or who has recently moved, to contact its office via phone (949‑8047) or email ([email protected]).

People are also encouraged to visit the Elections Office, on the second floor of the Smith Road Centre in George Town, during its extended opening hours – 8:30am to 6:30pm Monday to Thursday and from 8:30am to 5pm on Friday.

The office is also open on Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.

More information and details on the CPR verification locations and voter registration requirements can be found on the Elections Office website at www.elections.ky.