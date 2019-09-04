Grand Cayman’s green iguana cullers closed out August with their busiest week since early July.

The cullers nabbed 13,542 green iguanas in Week 44 of the proposed 60‑week iguana cull, and they have taken a total of 877,261 invasive species out of the ecosystem over the life of the programme.

That tally includes a partial total of 3,009 green iguanas for the week of 2 Sept. to 7 Sept.

The final week of August represented the busiest period since cullers took 12,998 iguanas in the first week of July.

Cullers, at this point, are behind the pace necessary to reach the intended target of 1.3 million culled green iguanas by the end of the calendar year 2019. Cayman’s green iguana cullers are being paid $4.50 per iguana, and that sum can rise to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets.

The DoE conducted a green iguana survey last year that indicated there were between 1.1 million and 1.6 million green iguanas on Grand Cayman.