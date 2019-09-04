The owner of a home that a man armed with a knife broke into in the early hours of Tuesday caught and detained him until police arrived.

Police were alerted to the incident at an address off Smith Road in George Town shortly after 3am.

The man who had entered the residence was discovered by the occupants. When he attempted to flee, one of the residents caught and detained him. Police said several items were recovered from the man, including a knife and drug utensil.

The 39‑year-old man, of George Town, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, consumption of cocaine and possession of a utensil used in the consumption of cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police said the occupant of the house sustained minor injuries while detaining the man and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown of the RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department says, “While we always urge members of the public to exercise caution and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way in situations such as this, we wish to acknowledge the homeowner for his courageous actions during this incident.”