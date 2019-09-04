Members of the public are invited to sign condolence books in memory of the late John Bonwell McLean.

The books are available to sign during business hours at the Government Administration Building, the Legislative Assembly Building and the East End Post Office until Monday, 9 Sept.

McLean passed away on 24 Aug. at the age of 69.

On Monday, the official lying-in-state at the Legislative Assembly Building will be held from 10 am until 3pm. Members of the Legislative Assembly will lead off the procession followed by McLean’s family, and government leaders, civil servants and members of the public will be able to pay their last respects.

His funeral service will be held at 3pm on Tuesday at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church in Savannah.

McLean will receive full official honours with the draping of the Cayman Islands flag on the casket, which will be guarded by a two-person team from the uniformed services.

For the lying-in-state and the official funeral, there will be a uniformed Guard of Honour and vigil. This will be comprised of a mixed contingent from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Services, the Cayman Islands Fire Services and Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service. The pallbearers will be made up of personnel from the RCIPS.

As a sign of respect, the Cayman Islands flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings on Monday and Tuesday.