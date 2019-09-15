Letter: Thank you, Cayman

Please permit us the use of your editorial column to express our profound gratitude to the Cayman community as a whole for the generous outpouring of initiatives and donations for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

Sunday, 1 Sept. 2019 is a day that will not soon be forgotten in the hearts and minds of Bahamians and onlookers as Hurricane Dorian launched a swath of destruction on the

Bahama Islands of Abaco (Marsh Harbour) and Grand Bahama (Freeport).

The Bahamas is an archipelago of 700 islands, cays and reefs and is home to a population of approximately 350,000 people; its main source of revenue is tourism. The popular city of Nassau, its capital, holds a sizeable percentage of the Bahamas’ total population and is also the centre of commerce.

The islands of Abaco, with a pre-existing population of about 17,000 people, are regarded as the boating/yachting capital of the Bahamas.

Grand Bahama’s population was last estimated at around 50,000 people, and had a reputation for being focussed on industries.

As a result of the passage of Hurricane Dorian, the economies of both Abaco and Grand Bahama, moreso Abaco, have been crippled indefinitely.

Similarly, the lives of the victims of Hurricane Dorian, especially Abaconians, have also been disfigured mentally, emotionally and financially. Fortunately, the international response towards the Bahamas has been exceptional! In time, it is our prayer that the donated resources will be wisely and effectively managed to repair the damaged lives of the victims, together with the infrastructure of the Abaco and Grand Bahama landscapes, in the shortest possible time frame.

In the interim, the Bahamians residing in the Cayman Islands remain forever grateful to its government and people and also to the charitable, religious, private and public sectors within the Cayman community for their immediate and outstanding acts of kindness and compassion shown towards our fellow countrymen in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Bahamas Association of Cayman