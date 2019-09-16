Girls football league opening rally kicks off

The football season began Saturday for some of Cayman’s youngest female players.

The CUC Girls’ Primary Football League opening rally kicked off the season on Saturday, but it was cut short due to intense heat. Eight schools participated and they were each expected to play in seven games, but the day was abbreviated with some teams playing five and others playing six games.

The schools – Bodden Town Primary, Prospect Primary, George Town Primary, Savannah Primary, Sir John A. Cumber Primary, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Cayman Prep and Cayman International School – represented much of Grand Cayman and provided a deep pool of competition.

Cayman Prep was undefeated in Saturday’s action, winning five games and drawing one.

Cayman Prep scored 12 goals and allowed just one. Bodden Town Primary, Cayman International School, Savannah Primary and St. Ignatius Catholic School lost one time and a number of games ended in draws.

The opening rally was introduced to allow the various teams to develop and prepare for the regular season, and the larger teams were able to rotate all their players and keep fresh throughout the day. For some of the smaller teams, their players were playing competitive games for the first time.

Cayman’s boys will follow suit with their opening rally on Saturday at 9am at the T.E. McField Sports Field (Annex Sports Field.) Cayman Prep, the defending champions, are looking to keep their crown. Last year, they managed to win the rally by holding off Prospect Primary in the finals.

This year, the teams participating in the boys’ rally will be split into three groups.

Cayman International School Blue, Red Bay Primary, St. Ignatius, Triple C School and Truth for Youth will be in Group A, while Group B will include Cayman Brac, Cayman International School White, Prospect Primary, Savannah Primary and South Sound Schools. The final group will be composed of Bodden Town Primary, Cayman Prep, George Town Primary, NorthEast Schools and Sir John A. Cumber Primary.

Each of the games in the opening rally lasts 15 minutes and offsides are not called.

Each of the teams in each group will play each other once in the first round, and then the top two schools from each zone and the two best third-place teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

From there, the winners will progress to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-final games will contest the final, and the losers of that round will play for third and fourth place.