Moments before a jury was selected in the Grand Court trial of 27‑year-old Levi Ambrose Powell and 28‑year-old Toria Angella Terry, the duo entered guilty pleas to two counts of handling stolen goods.

In December of this year, Terry went to CashWiz, a local pawn shop, to sell a Breitling Avenger watch and a pair of diamond stud earrings. Both items had an estimated retail value of more than US$8,500. Days later, police matched the items to a list of goods stolen during a burglary, which led to Terry’s arrest and subsequent charging on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

When faced with the charges, Terry denied the allegations and stated that she had received the items from Powell, and that she had questioned him about the origins of the jewellery.

“My sixth sense told me something was wrong,” she said. “But I didn’t think Levi would cause me to get into trouble, because I had known him for so long and we were friends.”

Terry went on to say that Powell told her the items were his, and that he was only selling them because he needed the money to pay his rent.

Following Terry’s initial interview, Powell was also arrested and charged for handling stolen goods.

Although Powell and Terry were before the courts for the same stolen items, they were originally charged separately. Terry’s matter was handled in the Summary Court where she had entered not guilty pleas. Eventually, the charges were transferred to the Grand Court where she again denied the charges and the indictment was joined with Powell’s matters. Powell had also pleaded not guilty.

A three-day jury trial was set to begin on Monday; however, minutes before the opening of the trial, the pair entered guilty pleas.

Powell, who has been on remand for several months, remains in custody while Terry’s bail was extended. They are both scheduled to return to court for sentencing on 11 Nov.