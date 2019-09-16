Second weekend shooting reported in Prospect

Shots were fired at a house in Prospect on Sunday night in the second shooting incident reported over the weekend.

Police said that shortly after 11pm, officers responded to a report that a person had fired shots at the home off Selkirk Drive.

No one was injured in the incident. Police said the gunman is suspected to have fled the location in a vehicle.

“Having two firearms incidents occurring on the same weekend is particularly concerning, and we are investigating both incidents thoroughly, in part to establish if there is any link between them,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown of the Criminal Investigations Department in a statement. “We urge members of the public to come forward if they have any information on either incident.”

Sunday’s shooting occurred two days after a man was shot and seriously injured in George Town. That shooting took place on Sound Way, between the Shedden Road junction and Whitman Seymour Road junction just after 9pm.

The man’s injuries from Friday’s incident were not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.