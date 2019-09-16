Police appeal for accident witnesses

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses in Saturday’s three-vehicle collision on Shamrock Road.

One man was injured in that incident. He remained in critical condition in hospital on Monday.

A 31‑year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the collision. He was subsequently released on bail. As of press time Tuesday, no charges had been laid against him.

The collision happened at 8:30pm in the vicinity of Brightview Drive, Bodden Town. The victim was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be cut free by firefighters.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649‑6254.