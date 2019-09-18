Water Authority staff gets lesson in prostate cancer prevention

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman’s Prostate, Colorectal and Testicular Cancers Event (PACCE) committee took its cancer awareness campaign to the Water Authority on Tuesday.

It was the third instalment of the educational series in the run-up to the club’s signature event this Sunday – the eighth annual Delano Hislop memorial Journey for Life 5K Walk/10K Run/15K Ride. The PACCE event starts at 6am from Jasmine Villa on West Bay Road.

At Tuesday’s seminar, PACCE Committee Chair Lion Ercley Bodden spoke briefly about the story behind PACCE and the importance of educating men and women on the importance of getting tested early for prostate, colorectal (colon) and testicular cancers.

Dr. Darley Solomon and Dr. Joel Slutsky went through the warning signs of the various cancers through in-depth presentations.

Fourteen Water Authority staffers underwent free PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests on site, which allows individuals to know if their PSA levels are normal or if they require further testing.

During the 70‑minute seminar, attendees got to speak one-on-one with the participating doctors.

Lions Club of Grand Cayman’s president Cordella Chollette said holding an educational seminar in a work environment means colleagues can interact with one another and leave feeling more informed about how to help prevent certain types of cancers.

This Saturday, the Club will host its quarterly breakfast at the Lions Community Centre from 7am, where registration and T-shirt/bag pick-ups for the next day’s PACCE event will be held. Members of the public can register online at www.caymanactive.com/PACCE.