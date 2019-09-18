Deputy premier’s mother passes away

Zita Foster Kirkconnell, 92, the mother of Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, passed away on Wednesday morning.

The Office of the Premier issued a statement on her passing on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Mrs. Kirkconnell’s funeral will be held on her home island of Cayman Brac. No date has yet been announced for the funeral.

She is survived by her children Moses Kirkconnell and Nancy Ewing; daughter-in-law Kathy; son-in-law Dr. Aubrey Ewing; granddaughter Alyssa Thomas; and grandson-in-law Waite Thomas.

“We will certainly miss Ms. Zita’s love of life and the warmth and enthusiasm she imparted to all who came into contact with her,” the statement from the Office of the Premier read.

Governor Martyn Roper also issued a statement, saying, “I was greatly saddened to hear that the Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell’s beloved mother, Mrs. Zita Kirkconnell, passed away today.

“On behalf of my office, and the entire Public Sector, I would like to extend my condolences to the Deputy Premier and his family, and I ask that everyone keep the Deputy Premier and his family in their thoughts and prayers and give them your support at this very difficult time.”