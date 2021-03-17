Little Cayman now has its first, purpose-built ambulance, following a presentation by the Health Services Authority (HSA) at the Blossom Village Park. Government officials including constituency MP Moses Kirkconnell attended the presentation.

According to a media release from HSA, prior to the arrival of the new ambulance, Little Cayman utilised an emergency response vehicle, which did not adequately meet the needs of the island.

Dr Srirangan Velusamy, Director of Sister Islands Health Services stated that the new vehicle was an important addition to the island and to the country’s emergency services.

“This is a significant investment by the HSA and one that will enhance our emergency medical response capabilities. With this purpose-built and technologically advanced ambulance, as part of our emergency medical systems fleet, we endeavour to meet the specific needs of those requiring emergency care in Little Cayman,” said Dr Velusamy.

HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood stated that the new vehicle demonstrates the Authority’s continued commitment to providing an improved and accessible healthcare system for the entire population of the Cayman Islands.

She noted the ambulance will be utilised for emergency intervention and timely transport of patients, in a variety of situations and environments, who require urgent response to medical and trauma-related emergencies.

“This latest addition to our fleet of ambulances will increase the overall efficiency of our emergency response service and improve the health outcomes of our people,” Ms Yearwood announced. “We have also received extremely positive feedback from the Little Cayman community who are delighted that their healthcare needs have been thoughtfully considered and met.”