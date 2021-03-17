Brown places 9th at NCAA indoor championships

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown took ninth overall in the 60 metre hurdles at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, held 11-13 March last weekend.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be able to attend the NCAA championships” at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Brown told the Cayman Compass.

NCAA indoor 60m results 1st Damion THOMAS

Time: 7.56

2nd Trey CUNNINGHAM

Time: 7.57

3rd Jamal BRITT

Time: 7.58

9th Rasheem BROWN

Time: 7.76

Brown, who competes out of North Carolina A&T University, improved his season-best time to 7.76 during the meet, just .02 seconds off the last qualifying time for the finals. However, he says the opportunity to compete was enough.

“I am really happy that I placed ninth overall,” he said. “It’s just for me now to remain humble and embrace the journey, and whatever happens, happens and progressively move forward.”

North Carolina A&T University finished fifth overall in the men’s competition and Brown said he is proud of his team’s effort.

“I am really happy for our team and everyone that performed,” he said.

He added his focus lies on his outdoor opener at the University of Texas next month. “Now it’s time for outdoors,” said Brown. “Our outdoor season starts in two weeks… so we’re very excited.”