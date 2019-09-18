CUC is advising customers on Fountain Road in West Bay that they will experience interruptions to their electrical service on Friday, 20 Sept. between 9am and 4pm.

Areas affected include all customers north of Agua Lane on Fountain Road including Schooner Lane, Foremast Close, Pembroke Drive, Velma Banks Drive, Banson Drive, Josephs Drive and portions of Finch Drive and Thistle Lane. Agua Lane and Wave Close will not be affected by the outage.

One lane will be temporarily blocked on several sections of Fountain Road while work is carried out.