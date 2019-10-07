Archie’s liquor licence pulled

Constance Dixon, the owner of Archie’s Bar and Restaurant, said she is furious the Liquor Licensing Board has pulled the plug on her business selling alcoholic drinks.

“They called me in on Thursday (26 Sept.) and told me that I had to close by Monday (1 Oct.),” said Dixon. “I am upset. I’m a 78-year-old woman, who is now destitute. Who is going to take care of me? Who will buy my medications? The bar was my only livelihood.”

Dixon said health and fire inspectors visited her bar and told her there were several things that needed to be fixed before her licence could be renewed.

“They never came back to verify that I did indeed fix the problems,” she said.

Archie’s Bar and Disco has been the subject of several police raids in recent times. During those raids multiple arrests were made for gambling, drugs and even overstaying. But Dixon said that has nothing to do with her bar.

“No one has ever been arrested for anything inside the bar,” she said. “That stuff is always outside in the parking lot. I can’t control the parking lot, the police need to do their job.”

Efforts are under way to reopen the bar, and Dixon said the plan is eventually to see the establishment transfer ownership.

“We have fixed all the problems identified by the inspectors, and we are applying for a temporary licence, but I don’t know how long that will take,” she said.

Cayman Compass reached out to the Department of Commerce and Investment seeking a comment but no reply was received by press time.