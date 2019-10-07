Police Commissioner Derek Byrne gets four more years

Government has extended Police Commissioner Derek Byrne’s contract by four more years.

He will retain his post until the end of September 2023.

Governor Martyn Roper confirmed the extension in a statement on Monday.

“He is a dedicated and experienced police leader who has made an enormous impact to the safety and security of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “This territory remains one of the safest places to live and visit in the Caribbean and serious crime levels continue to fall under the commissioner’s leadership.”

Roper stressed that he, together with the Commissioner and Premier, remain committed to the continual reform and modernisation of the police and other agencies which work to keep Cayman safe.

“This includes developing Caymanian talent and investing in community policing,” said Roper. “We will continue to pursue this agenda in the years to come.”

It is a point Premier Alden McLaughlin shared. “It is reassuring to know that the stability he has brought to the job, while helping to train Caymanian police officers, will continue.” he said.

Byrne, in the Government statement, pledged his commitment to working in partnership with communities across the Cayman Islands to deliver a policing service that has the trust and confidence of the communities it serves.