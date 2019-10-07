Justice Mangatal to leave bench

Grand Court Justice Ingrid Mangatal is set to leave her spot on the judicial bench at the end of this month.

On Monday, the Governor’s Office announced that Mangatal will be demitting her post effective 31 Oct.

A Judicial and Legal Services Commission spokesperson told the Cayman Compass the judge “made a personal decision to demit office as a Grand Court judge at this time in order to pursue other career opportunities”.

Last year, Mangatal was fined $600 and had her driving licence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving following an incident in Sept. 2017.

She had crashed her car into a concrete barrier along West Bay Road and told police she could not remember anything about the incident.

Following her sentencing, Mangatal was allowed to remain on the bench.

She was appointed to the Cayman Islands Grand Court on 1 Jan. 2015 by former Governor Helen Kilpatrick following a JLSC recommendation.

According to the statement from the Governor’s Office, at the time of her appointment Justice Mangatal had been serving as an Acting Judge of Appeal in Jamaica since 2014. Prior to that she served as a Puisne Judge in Jamaica from 2003-2013, presiding in both criminal and civil courts.

Ormond Williams, chairman of the JLSC, commenting on Mangatal’s departure in the statement, said, “she will be dearly missed and we wish her continued success”.

He added, “Justice Mangatal impressed the JLSC at her interview and it was an honour to recruit her to the judiciary of the Cayman Islands. Throughout her tenure on the Grand Court she has served with competence and fairness using her breadth of knowledge of and experience in the law in both the criminal and civil courts.”

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie added that the judiciary was thankful to Mangatal for her dedication and efforts during her time in Cayman.

“The Cayman Islands has been privileged to have a judge of Justice Mangatal’s calibre serving as a member of our judiciary,” Smellie said.

Governor Martyn Roper also commended Mangatal for her work over the past five years.