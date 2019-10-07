Government inks deal to build mental-health facility

Government officials recently signed on the dotted line with multiple contractors to build a $15 million long-term residential mental-health facility in East End.

“I’ve long said that the true mark of a country’s moral character can be seen in how we treat the most vulnerable amongst us,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin, who was on hand for the signing at the Government Administration Building on Friday, 4 Oct.

Representatives from the successful bidders – Ron Wilson’s Equipment, Phoenix Construction and AAA Construction – inked the deal, which will see groundbreaking later this week.

“When this project is complete, we will finally be able to bring back home several people who are now receiving treatment overseas,” said Health Minister Dwayne Seymour. “This will also bring much more comfort to the families whose loved ones are overseas.”

While an exact timeline for the completion of the project was not given during the signing, McLaughlin said he did not expect it to be completed before the next general election.

“While we are not sure of what the next election will hold, we hope the project will have progressed far enough so that no one would reasonably attempt to stop it,” said McLaughlin.

Companies Contracted