Health services pioneer Dr. Krishna Mani dies

Local ophthalmologist Dr. Krishna Mani passed away Monday morning.

He had been recently admitted to Health City Cayman Islands.

In 2015 Mani was honoured with a Health Services Pioneer award at the annual Heroes Day celebrations for his work in the field of ophthalmology.

Tributes poured in on Monday as news of Mani’s death spread within the community.

Mani was well known for his charity work, especially with the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

He had initially visited Cayman to conduct free clinics for the club, before moving here permanently in 1979, according to Lions Club president Cordella Cholette.

“His contribution to Cayman was invaluable,” Cholette said.

She added Mani was working for the Kingston Lions Club on its sight programme and would visit from Jamaica to conduct the Grand Cayman club’s sight clinics.

He had moved to Jamaica in 1976 from New Delhi, India after earning his medical degree and post-graduate qualifications.

Mani was made an honourary member of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman for his many years of service to sight conservation, according to a statement from the club.

In addition, Mani was active in the Indian Community in Cayman group.

On its Facebook page, the organisation posted its condolences.

“We are very saddened and shocked to announce that Dr. Mani has passed away [this] morning (Monday). He was a pillar of our Indian community in Cayman. He will be remembered forever in our hearts,” the group wrote.