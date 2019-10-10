NCB Group’s joint venture with Dart Real Estate, OLEA, received the Five-Star Award for Best Sustainable Residential Development at the USA and Americas Property Awards, held at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto, Canada on 3 Oct.

NCB Group also won the highest accolade for Kailani, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, in the Best New Hotel Construction and Design category, while local architects Mike Stroh of TRIO Architecture and Robert Towell received awards for single residences in Cayman.

Both OLEA and Kailani were named regional nominees and will compete against winners from Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the UK and the Americas in the ‘World’s Best’ Property Awards’ being hosted in London this December.

“We are thrilled to have two of our projects receive the Five-Star Award for the Americas and be further nominated for the International Property Award,” said Matthew Wight, managing director of NCB Group. “These awards are not only a testament to our commitment to creating quality projects that are innovative and sustainable but also to our country upholding a world-class standard by pioneering innovative and distinctive projects that enhance the welfare and appearance of the Cayman Islands.”

Both winning projects have broken ground, with the first phase of OLEA scheduled for completion in August 2020 and Kailani set to be finished in November 2021.

Justin Howe, Dart executive vice president of real estate development and operations, said, “Dart is proud to partner with NCB Group on the first for-sale residential community at Camana Bay given NCB’s deserved reputation as the premier residential real estate developer in the Cayman Islands.”

OLEA is a waterfront development of condos, townhomes and duplexes at Camana Bay, created by local firm TRIO Architecture, with a focus on energy-efficiency and sustainability.

“From design to construction, sustainability is woven throughout Dart’s development projects and OLEA stands apart for its focus on sustainable design, connectivity and energy efficiency,” Howe said.

“Camana Bay’s focus on walkability, renewable energy and native landscaping is also emblematic of this approach. OLEA aligns with our long-term vision for creating communities that enrich lives now and for future generations.”

For its Kailani hotel project, which features 80 rooms ranging from one-bedroom suites to three-bedroom condo-style units, NCB engaged architectural firm A++. In addition to sustainability the goal of the hotel design was to integrate “elements that foster wellness and enhance critical elements including air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind”, NCB said in a press release.

In addition to the success with OLEA, TRIO Architecture won an Architecture Single Residence award at the event for The Hane Residence, a three-storey, six-bedroom single family home in Crystal Harbour.

Local architect Robert Towell won the Five-Star Award for Best Single Residence for Casa W at Canal Point. This 7,000 square foot four-bedroom residence is arranged on two floors, with an observation deck, multiple covered terraces and sun decks, a large pool and a walled Zen garden. Towell’s design was also named best in the region and will vie for the overall world title in December.