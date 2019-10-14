Youth football leagues in action

Cayman Prep and Cayman International School remain unbeaten in the boys and girls under-18 leagues while Clifton Hunter High School sits atop the standings in the under-13 divisions as Cayman’s youth football leagues kick into midseason form.

Prep began the 2019 CUC boys under-18 league season with a 3-3 draw versus Cayman Academy on 19 Sept. and followed that up by shutting out CIS 1-0 on 3 Oct. Cayman Prep sits atop the table with four points while Triple C, St. Ignatius, Clifton Hunter and John Gray High School each have three points.

Cayman International School, John Gray High School and Cayman Prep each earned wins through one round of the CUC girls under-18 league. CIS leads the standings on goal dwifferential following a 6-0 win over St. Ignatius on 2 Oct. That same day, John Gray shut out Triple C 3-0 and Cayman Prep was a 2-0 winner over Clifton Hunter.

The Frank Sound area high school has earned high marks early in the Dart boys under-13 league. Clifton Hunter is off to a 2-0 start after a 6-0 win over CIS on 26 Sept. and a 5-3 win over John Gray on 10 Oct. Cayman Prep also has six points following wins over Triple C and CIS and sits one goal back of CHHS in goal differential. St. Ignatius sits in third place with four points after a season-opening draw versus John Gray and a 7-2 win over Triple C.

Clifton Hunter remains atop the table in the Dart girls under-13 league as well. CHHS opened the season with a 3-0 win over St. Ignatius and followed it up with a 4-0 win over CIS. Cayman Prep has a maximum three points after one game played after beating Triple C 6-0. Prep’s first game of the season was postponed. CIS has three points after two matches played.

The boys under-18 league resumes play 17 Oct., while the girls kick off on 16 Oct. The boys under-13 league plays next on 31 Oct. while the girls take the field again on 30 Oct.