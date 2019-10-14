Organisers are getting ready for this year’s Breeze Fusion Run/Walk, which will be held on Saturday, 2 Nov., in Grand Cayman and Saturday, 30 Nov., in Cayman Brac.

This will be the 13th annual Breeze Fusion event, hosted by Radio Cayman and Breeze FM.

Since its inception, part of the proceeds from the event have gone to the National Council for Voluntary Organisations. Other beneficiaries are chosen each year and this year the Leo Club of Cayman Brac, Childhood Cancer Awareness and Education Campaign, and Central Scranton Community Committee (Park and Playground) will benefit.

Leo President Tianna Grey said the group was honored to be a recipient.

“The Leos Club is a youth organisation that focusses on leadership, experience, opportunities and service,” she said in a statement. “The Leos often join its parent organisation the Lions Club and do community outreach projects, such as gift distributions to senior citizens at Christmas, [and] respond to humanitarian causes, such as assisting those affected by natural disasters, poverty and diseases. We intend to use the funds received to springboard our signature project, which is to raise funds towards paediatric cancer.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson encouraged everyone to join him for the Breeze Fusion Run/Walk for a worthy cause.

“Please join me early next month for the Breeze Fusion Walk Run,” he said. “It is so very important that the people of the Cayman Islands keep fit but also serve our community and give back to our community. The Breeze Fusion 5K/10K allows us to come out have a great time, great fellowship and support a worthy charity.”

Radio Cayman’s Deputy Director Paulette Conolly-Bailey said, “I am delighted that Breeze Fusion has reached this milestone and that we can continue to do our part to give back to the community. I’m also excited that we have added the 10K race, taking into consideration our participants’ suggestions to make our event grow bigger and better than ever.”

How to sign up

Event registration is $20 for adults and $10 for students and can be done online at caymanactive.com/breeze, or at Radio Cayman Broadcasting House on Elgin Avenue, located directly behind the Glass House.

The final opportunity for registration comes on the morning of the event from 5am for a 6:15am start for runners and 6:30am start for walkers, at Smith Barcadere.

The first 200 participants will receive an event T-shirt, goodie bag and participation medal. Medals also will be given to the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each category.

Trophies will be awarded to the overall male and female winners. There will also be random prizes.