Cyber bullying must stop

I am disappointed by recent articles published on local social media platforms.

Cayman has been my home almost my entire life, a country I believed represented the ‘Caymankind’ attitude we all so proudly publicised, but over recent years and especially in the recent weeks I have seen my fellow countrymen demonstrating the complete opposite.

Malicious, hurtful and fabricated articles have caused me to question what type of society and country, I have decided to raise my child in.

What kind of lessons are we teaching our children that as human beings we are no longer expected to make mistakes?

As adults, what kind of message are we sending when we capture every embarrassing moment, mistake and humiliating incident only to disseminate and openly disgrace one another?

We teach our kids not to intimidate, harass and bully each other but to forgive their fellow peers, all while sitting behind our computer screens, sharing fictitious and embarrassing stories whilst playing into the toxic atmosphere of cyber bullying.

As adults, we laugh, ridicule and tear each other apart in order to fit into this over-critical and prejudicial society, and we believe and distribute inaccurate versions of the truth.

We have become our own worst enemies and we have become each other’s.

We take satisfaction and pride in destroying each other’s lives, companies, reputations, all for a single click, while teaching our children to be kinder, understanding, accepting and sympathetic.

Shame on us!

What would they say if they could read some of our comments?

Don’t get me wrong. I have been guilty of inappropriate jokes, insensitive comments and ill-mannered behaviour (I am human after all), but I certainly do not want to be a part of an unforgiving society, exhibiting unachievable perfection.

We simply need to do better, be better.

We need to STOP this type of conversation and STOP focussing on one another’s failures.

We have become so focussed and obsessed on scrutinising one another that we have lost our sense of compassion, forgiveness, empathy and community.

We need to lift each other up!

Certainly not the ‘Caymankind’ I remember.

Tara Bernardo