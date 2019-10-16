Missing the horoscopes and cartoons

As an avid reader of the Cayman Compass, I was pleased to learn of the developments and change. The paper looks good and is an easy read. However, I am somewhat disgruntled, alongside some of my colleagues, that the paper no longer carries the horoscope or cartoons.

I had not appreciated how much I had previously looked forward to reading the same until it was gone. Would it be possible to consider a return of the horoscope and cartoons (all of them), even if it is a pull-out sheet?

Please accept my humbleness in this request.

Yvonne D’Aguilar

Editor’s note: The comics and horoscope will return to the Cayman Compass on Fridays as of 25 Oct.