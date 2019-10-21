YCLA awards postponed

The Young Caymanian Leadership Award ceremony, originally scheduled for 30 Nov., has been postponed until next year, organisers said.

In a statement, the YCLA board of directors said it was taking a “refreshed approach to YCLA”.

The board has launched a survey and is conducting focus groups “to seek input on leadership development and the awards programme with the intention to relaunch YCLA in 2020”.

The survey aims to help the board “understand the youth’s perspective on leadership which will support the modification of the YCLA criteria”.

The most recent recipient of the YCLA is Staci Scott, who was awarded the accolade last year. Organisers said she and other YCLA alumni, consisting of more than 70 recipients and finalists, will continue to engage with youth groups and participate in speaking engagements while the planning for 2020 is under way.

The survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/visionYCLA.