YCLA nomination deadline nears

The Young Caymanian Leadership Award organizers advise that the deadline for submitting nominations for this year’s YCLA event is Friday, Aug. 3.

Each year, five finalists are chosen from public nominations and the winner is chosen at a gala dinner event.

Speech language pathologist Faith Gealey is the current holder of the 2017-2018 Young Caymanian Leadership Award. Since being awarded the title of “Young Caymanian Leader,” she has spoken at more than 20 engagements with nearly 10,000 people on the importance of mentorship.

Previous YCLA recipients include Kellie McGee, Olivaire Watler, Dax Foster, Sara Collins, Cindy Scotland, Jonathan Tibbetts, Collin Anglin, Natalie Urquhart, Garth Arch and Shomari Scott.

According to the criteria outlined by organizers, YCLA recipients must be Caymanians between the ages of 20 and 35 years old; they must possess “above average attributes and skills in areas such as character, personal values, attitude, leadership and a desire to influence others in a positive fashion,” and be considered high achievers in their chosen profession, education or organizational involvements.

Candidates nominated in previous years are still eligible, with the exception of those who have held the title of “Young Caymanian Leader.”

This year’s YCLA gala will be held on Nov. 10 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort, and will focus on how “It Takes a Village” to truly mentor and empower young people, according to organizers.

To find out more about putting forward a YCLA nominee, visit www.youngcaymanianleaders.ky. Completed forms can be emailed to YCLA Coordinator Brianna Wilkerson at [email protected]