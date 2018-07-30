Royal Cayman Islands Police are searching for suspects in an attempted robbery and a robbery last week in George Town.

The attempted robbery occurred early Saturday on Portland Road near North Sound Road when a man was jumped and struck in the head by two robbery suspects. The victim told police he was threatened with a knife, but that he managed to escape the scene before the suspects took anything.

The victim was found by police knocking on the door of a nearby residence trying to get help. No arrests were immediately reported.

The Saturday morning attack occurred just more than 48 hours after a robbery on South Church Street, George Town, where a man riding a bicycle home was robbed by three suspects.

Police said the robbers hid behind a construction container on South Church Street near Thompson Way and struck the victim on the back of the head, causing him to fall off his bike.

One of the robbery suspects threatened the cyclist with a knife, and took a number of personal items from the victim, police said.