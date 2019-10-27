HSA hospital upgrades set to begin next month

The Health Services Authority said it will begin rolling out its plans to upgrade and modernise the Cayman Islands Hospital next month.

The Authority, in a statement on Thursday, said it will begin the first phase of its multi-million-dollar plan with the installation of a new air-conditioning system at the George Town health facility.

The HSA told the Cayman Compass the cost of the first phase of the chiller replacement project is more than $500,000, which includes the chillers.

This includes, the Authority said, remedial work needed on the facilities to upgrade existing electrical and plumbing infrastructure for compatibility with the newer technology of the chillers.

“The replacement for the remaining four chillers will go out for public tender next year,” the HSA said.

It added that the final cost of the project will be known once the tender exercise for the remaining chillers has been completed.

Chairman of the board’s Infrastructure sub-committee, Rolston Anglin, in the statement, said the major multi-year facility modernisation programme will also include the transformation of patient rooms and the expansion of the Accident and Emergency Department.

Timelines on those improvements and the projected budgets are yet to be released.

The HSA statement said its board had approved what it called a “significant increase” in its capital budget to allow for the implementation of its planned upgrades at the hospital. The exact figure of the increase was not made public.

Chiller installation plans

The Authority said the first phase of the installation of the new chiller system will commence on 16 Nov. The full replacement of the hospital’s existing six chillers is scheduled for completion over a three-year period.

Otis Air was selected for the first phase of the chiller modernisation project, following a public tender issued earlier this year by the HSA.

The new chillers, the HSA said, are expected to significantly reduce electricity costs when the project is fully completed.

The full replacement of all chillers should be completed by 2021.